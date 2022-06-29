Brian Jean says convoy leader Lich is getting 'different treatment because of her politics'
'Tamara Lich embarrassed the Trudeau government and now they are subjecting her to treatment that is far outside the norm of how our courts and police behave.'
Brian Jean, the early front runner to replace outgoing premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party, won a by-election in Fort MacMurray as an early objector to Kenney's policies of vaccine passports and allowing workplaces to institute vaccine requirements.
Rebel News reached out to Jean for comment regarding the arrest and transport of Lich to Ottawa on a warrant related to a breach of conditions of her release stemming from charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation, for her role in organizing the convoy to Ottawa. The convoy spent weeks in the nation's capital protesting remaining COVID restrictions including vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers.
Below is the statement provided to Rebel News by Jean:
"Several months ago, I posted an online essay about how Lich was not being treated like other people charged with crimes. I also posted a few graphics. I explained that even if you disliked Lich and hated the convoy protest this type of government behaviour should worry you.
"I think we are seeing that again. People out on bail for violent crimes are not subject to this level of scrutiny and enforcement.
"Tamara Lich embarrassed the Trudeau government and now they are subjecting her to treatment that is far outside the norm of how our courts and police behave.
"It certainly looks like she is getting different treatment because of her politics, and in Canada all of us are supposed to be equal under the law."
Tamara was initially held for weeks without bail after Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to euthanize the peaceful street party demonstration, to allow for mass arrests and seizures of bank accounts and property.
To sign our petition calling on the feds to stop the politically motivated persecution of Tamara Lich, please visit FreeTamara.ca.
