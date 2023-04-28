Tamara Lich says exposing the 'narrative that was crafted' in Ottawa was one of the greatest things
The Ezra Levant Show was joined by Tamara Lich, spiritual leader of the trucker convoy in Canada, and author of the best-selling book, Hold The Line. 'Reading your book was an enormous fact check, almost everything I had read about you through the mainstream media turned out to be false,' Ezra said to Tamara.
"As the convoys converged in Ottawa, a handful of voices became known as, if not the organizational leaders, at least the spiritual leaders of the convoy," said Ezra. "And I think by far the woman with the most following and who best reflected the goals of the convoy was Tamara Lich. As you know, Tamara was arrested, held in prison for a month and a half on an incitement to mischief charge."
Ezra added that she was persecuted by a zealous prosecutor known for his hefty donations to the Liberal Party, and yet she maintained her composure and good faith the whole time.
"She was slapped with bail conditions that made it so she couldn't speak candidly, couldn't even travel into certain places without her lawyers."
The book is called 'Hold the Line,' and Tamara Lich joins Ezra to discuss her story from the heart of the trucker convoy.
"From day one, maintained that we were going to Ottawa in peace. We were just calling for love and unity and respecting the police officers. We just wanted to be heard and, you know, sitting through the POEC and all the stuff that we've been through since I come away with thinking with the same point of view that we did everything right," said Tamara.
Lich, who is Indigenous, also shared her disappointment with how her ethnic background was treated by the media. Rather than being celebrated as a diverse and tolerant leader, she was met with skepticism, even by the Aboriginal People's TV Network.
Ezra added that by reading Tamara's book, that it was an enormous fact check, and that almost everything he had read about her through the mainstream media turned out to be false.
Tamara responded with:
That's correct. I think that was one of the greatest things that we exposed in Ottawa was the fact that the narrative that was crafted, that they were crafting and as you saw when the evidence came out at the policy, that narrative was crafted before I even met Chris Barber in person, and that was January the 24th. So they already had a whole narrative crafted.
I think the convoy exposed them for what they are. And I know speaking for myself and on behalf of a lot of the other organizers, we are so grateful to organizations like Rebel News and True North and all the journalists that actually got off their butts and went down and talked to people and recognized immediately that what they were seeing on the ground was not what they were seeing on the news.
