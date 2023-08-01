TDF secures legal win for man accused of participating in Windsor bridge blockade

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Eric Lemmon was charged with one count of disobeying a court order and mischief after being accused of participating in the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in February 2022.

Lemmon was set to head to trial in August, however, the crown prosecutor withdrew the charges Tuesday after informing Justice Le Roy of the Ontario Court of Justice that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

According to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund:

Alan Honner, TDF’s litigation director and lead counsel on this matter, says that the crown withdrew the charges after the defence disclosed their theory that Mr. Lemmon was on the sidewalk, as well as video evidence supporting that theory. “This is a case where the crown and defence worked together to achieve the right result,” says Honner.

The Ambassador Bridge, Canada's busiest land crossing with the United States was blocked in early February 2022 by peaceful anti-mandate protesters demanding an end to COVID restrictions.

Anti-mandate demonstrations were ended when the Liberal government invoked a never-before-used counter-terrorism law.

We have said all along that 'economic harm' is not grounds for the invocation of the #EmergenciesAct.

The Emergencies Act and the CSIS Act do not contemplate economic harm as a national emergency.#EmergenciesActInquiry #POEC #cdnpoli



The Emergencies Act was used to arrest protest leaders and seize the assets and bank accounts of those participating or supporting in the public civil disobedience at Windsor and in the nation's capital of Ottawa.

