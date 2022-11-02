Texas Mayor attending C40 Summit admits he won’t follow the climate policies he’s imposing on the people

E-transfer (Canada):

The C40 World Mayors Summit recently took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where mayors from across the globe travelled to participate in discussions to combat climate change on an international scale.

These mayors belong to C40 Cities, which is a network of more than 100 global mayors that aim to address the “climate crisis” by implementing the same policies in order to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

Attending the C40 Summit was the Mayor of Austin, Texas, Steve Adler, and Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay was able to ask him a question during a press conference. “Mr. Adler,” Jay said. “You flew over 5,000 miles to be here, to attend a summit that is promoting the elimination of fossil fuels. Don’t you think that’s hypocritical?”

In response, Mayor Adler told Rebel News, “The decision I made was that it was better for me to be here than to not be here.” During the exchange, Mayor Adler admitted to Jay that he doesn’t plan to personally abide by the climate policies set forth by C40 Cities.

Although Jay was able to fire off a question to Mayor Adler, it didn’t come as an easy feat. Officials at the C40 Summit did everything in their power to try to prevent Rebel News from asking questions after they found out from the previous day’s press conference that Rebel News is a team of skeptics reporting at the summit to expose corrupt politicians.

For more of Rebel News’ exclusive coverage of the C40 World Mayors Summit go to C40Summit.com