Texas National Guard serviceman drowns while attempting to rescue struggling migrants

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A serviceman in the Texas National Guard has drowned in the Rio Grande River while attempting to rescue migrants struggling in the currents.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, who first broke the report, the Texas National Guardsman drowned in the river in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed his death, promising to release more details in a later statement.

“We are now being told the body recovered is not the soldier, it is possibly a migrant, and efforts are ongoing to find his or her body, as the soldier never resurfaced and the situation is still being handled as a drowning,” Melugin reported.

UPDATE: We are now being told the body recovered is not the soldier, it is possibly a migrant, and efforts are ongoing to find his or her body, as the soldier never resurfaced and the situation is still being handled as a drowning. Statement from TX Military Department: @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5PDkhARHWv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

The soldier’s drowning comes days after Spanish-language news network Univision promoted a swimming instructor who is training migrants to swim across the river, which claims the lives of dozens of illegal border crossers every year.

As detailed by Newsbusters, Univision hosted a swim coach who “teaches his countrymen that are set to migrate, free of charge,” including teenagers and adults.

On MSNBC Sunday, NPR journalist Maria Hinojosa claimed it was important to “get the narrative straight and correct” on illegal immigration along the southern border — at which point she proceeded to falsely accuse border patrol officers of “whipping” black Haitian immigrants.

“I'm very sorry to have to say this and I know the administration really dislikes it when I say this. But the one thing I think that at least try doing is get the narrative straight and correct,” she said.

“And so, Joe Biden has had so many opportunities, horrific opportunities,” she added. “Like when we saw Haitian black people being whipped by men on horses. That would have been his moment to stand in front of the horse and say this stops, never again. We're going to reform Border Patrol entirely, top/bottom.”

In 2019, US Customs and Border Protection recorded 490 rescues and 48 drowning deaths across the five sectors where the border touches the water.