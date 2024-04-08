The Chinese Communist Party interfered in both 2019 and 2021 general elections: CSIS docs

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The People's Republic of China (PRC) interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections, with at least 18 candidates implicated in the Communist regime's interference networks.

These revelations came during the Foreign Interference Commission, which experienced scheduling changes due to the release of several documents at 1 am on Monday.

Documents show that in 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security advisor received intelligence indicating that the PRC had transferred a quarter-million dollars into a secretive pro-China network, which included federal candidates and 13 political staffers.

WHOA 🚨🚨!!!!



No wonder the Liberal gov withheld these CSIS docs until 1 am this morning.



"We know that the PRC clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections."



"At least 18 candidates and 13 staff members were implicated in PRC foreign… pic.twitter.com/IpLFPUJ5Wk — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 8, 2024

These candidates and staffers were supported financially through this system, as disclosed during Ottawa's Foreign Interference Commission hearing on Monday.

Despite receiving these allegations, senior officials, including Trudeau's then-national security advisor Greta Bossenmaier and the election monitors known as the "Panel of Five," chose not to intervene, believing the election would still be "free and fair."

Here is the full cross-examination of the Panel of Five (P5) by Conservative Party lawyer Nando De Luca.



He shows them to be hand-selected Prime Ministerial Appointees who operate under a mandate that allows (or obliges) them to do nothing in nearly all instances of foreign… pic.twitter.com/mqV0Ts0zLz — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 8, 2024

An email marked "Canadian Eyes Only," sent hours before polls opened on October 21, 2019, indicated that the Privy Council Office had been informed of the intelligence report on October 18, 2019. However, despite this information, no intervention took place, and discussions regarding the reliability of the intelligence were initiated with Elections Canada.

Here's a shorter clip of CPC lawyer Nando De Luca asking the Panel of 5 what they knew about two transfers of PRC money totalling $250,000 destined for 11 candidates in late 2018—early 2019.



The money flowed from the PRC to local proxies, to the staff of a 2019 federal… pic.twitter.com/i5Ibj6F6kG — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 8, 2024

The Panel of Five included Trudeau's current national security advisor, Nathalie Drouin, as well as senior officials from Public Safety Canada. They questioned whether the panel neglected to publicly intervene during the 2019 and 2021 elections, potentially benefiting Trudeau's Liberal Party.

Allegations have arisen that the panel didn't inform certain candidates, like former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, about the PRC's disinformation campaign targeting them during that year's run-up to the election. In 2019, though, the panel did intervene to suppress false information about the incumbent Prime Minister Trudeau.

The decision not to intervene in the 2019 election was influenced by a CSIS investigation into Don Valley North MP Han Dong's nomination, as well as other intelligence indicating that a transfer of funds from Chinese officials in Canada had taken place, totalling $250,000, to support certain candidates.

Trudeau has feigned ignorance, claiming that he was never provided with information about China funding federal candidates in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Justin Trudeau: There has never been any information given to me on the funding of federal candidates [in the 2019 or 2021 election] by China. pic.twitter.com/cRziUcs5BA — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) November 22, 2022

Regarding the potential corruption of political candidates, one document stated that "a group of known and suspected People’s Republic of China related threat actors in Canada, including PRC officials, worked in loose coordination with one another to covertly advance PRC interests through Canadian democratic institutions," The Bureau reports.

This document identified seven candidates from the Liberal Party and four from the Conservative Party.

"Some of these individuals appeared willing to cooperate in foreign interference-related activity," while others cooperated unknowingly, the document, tabled on Monday, continued.

A source informed The Bureau that "the political staffers in question served for 2019 Liberal candidate Mary Ng, who is a sitting minister in Trudeau’s cabinet." However, Ng was not named in the document or in the Foreign Interference Commission's hearings.

As the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development, Ng was previously found guilty of ethics violations for awarding tens of thousands of dollars in government contracts to her longtime friend, Amanda Alvaro. She had previously implied that questioning Chinese Communist Party interference in Canadian elections is racist.