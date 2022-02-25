The cost of telling the other side of the story | Alexa Lavoie on covering the Freedom Convoy

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the ground covering the Freedom Convoy protest for the duration of the near month-long demonstration. When police started using force to remove protesters from the designated “red zone” outside of Parliament, Alexa was on the frontlines bringing Rebel viewers the interactions between the police and the crowd as it happened.

That police use of force eventually made its way to Alexa, who was hit with a police baton and shot in the leg at point-blank range by an officer firing a crowd-control weapon.

Alexa joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to break down what it was like covering the Freedom Convoy, and to discuss the police attack against her.

Despite being hurt in the process, Alexa told Ezra that she's glad she had an opportunity to show the world how independent press is treated by the Canadian government:

I'm happy that if it [police violence] didn't happen to me, we would not have shown the world how here, the state are threatening the independent media who try to tell the other side of the story. So now, that opened the eyes of the rest of the world of how Canada is now.

To help fund our lawsuit against the police for their reckless use of force, visit StandWithAlexa.com.

