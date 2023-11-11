The cost of the Liberals' gun grab continues to balloon

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 8, 2023.

Federal estimates now peg the firearms confiscation compensation program at nearly $2 billion after an initial 2020 estimate of $225 million. The real figure is likely much higher.

Reporting by The Gun Blog indicates that in 2019, long before the introduction of C21, which outlaws thousands of models of lawfully obtained firearms and grandfathers out handgun ownership, the Liberal government had data which landed on a seizure payment of closer to $1 billion.

The two billion dollar gun grab budget uncovered by The Gun Blog in figures obtained through access filings contradicts the Parliamentary Budget Office, which estimated the cost to seize the property at closer to $800 million in June 2021.

Gary Mauser told the National Post the federal government appears hesitant in releasing the true costs of the 'buyback' program, noting it would be prohibitively expensive to confiscate hundreds of thousands of firearms.

Gary Mauser, of the Institute for Canadian Urban Research Studies, for told the National Post the federal government appears hesitant in releasing the true costs of the 'buyback' program, noting it would be prohibitively expensive to confiscate hundreds of thousands of firearms.

Mauser pegged confiscation costs could range from $1.6 billion to $5 billion — for a $6.756 billion total to operate the confiscation regime and compensate firearm owners.

Nov 2nd, 2023, Canada’s NFA President Igercich was invited before the Senate for the study of Bill C-21, one of the most far-reaching bans since the OIC.



He gives his impassioned speech on behalf of NFA members and all law-abiding Canadian firearm ownershttps://t.co/RYwN3rUN9j — Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) November 4, 2023

BILL C-21: Liberals want the bill in law "before Christmas," a Senate staffer tells



Senator Tony Dean comments on next steps, while declining to mention any deadline.



(Reposting this to clarify news and fix typos.)



TheGunBlog.ca November 8, 2023

Rick Igercich of Canada's National Firearms Association joins the show tonight to discuss his recent Senate testimony and what gun owners can do to fight back.