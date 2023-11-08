The cost of the Liberal's gun grab continues to balloon

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 35,352 signatures

Federal estimates now peg the firearms confiscation compensation program at nearly $2 billion after an initial 2020 estimate of $225 million. The real figure is likely much higher.

Reporting by The Gun Blog indicates that in 2019, long before the introduction of C21, which outlaws thousands of models of lawfully obtained fire arms and grandfathers out handgun ownership, the Liberal government had data which landed on a seizure payment of closer to $1 billion.

The two billion dollar gun grab budget uncovered by The Gun Blog in figures obtained through access filings contradicts the Parliamentary Budget Office, which estimated the cost to seize the property at closer to $800 million in June 2021. The



Liberals Hiding True Cost of Gun Confiscation @GaryMauser told the National Post the federal government appears hesitant in releasing the true costs of the 'buyback' program, noting it would be prohibitively expensive to confiscate hundreds of thousands of firearms. He pegged… https://t.co/VI8hnMbzee pic.twitter.com/2FQCM1190w — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) November 8, 2023

Gary Mauser, of the Institute for Canadian Urban Research Studies, for told the National Post the federal government appears hesitant in releasing the true costs of the 'buyback' program, noting it would be prohibitively expensive to confiscate hundreds of thousands of firearms.

Mauser pegged confiscation costs could range from $1.6 billion to $5 billion — for a $6.756 billion total to operate the confiscation regime and compensate firearm owner

