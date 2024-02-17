The Dutch farmers' protests made for an anti-net-zero success story— but there's more to be done

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 16, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Marc Morano, publisher of ClimateDepot.com about the success of the farmers' protest after the EU removed 'green regulations' that sparked civil unrest.

Marc told Sheila about the net-zero agenda, and what happened in the Netherlands when the government tried to force it on the people:

Just overall, net zero means the intentional collapse or severe restriction of energy, food, transportation, and freedom of movement. In the case of food, they're looking for severe rationing of food. They're going after nitrogen-based fertilizer which they say creates nitrous oxide, which is a warming agent. So that means cutting back on fertilizer means cutting back on high-yield agriculture, which in short means cutting back on plentiful food, which has been part of the Green Revolution that's fed billions throughout the world, particularly since the 1960s. So in the case of the Netherlands, they were facing up to 10,000 family-run small and medium farms being decimated by the quote climate compliance costs of net zero, and the farmers didn't take it. They brought the tractors out, they blocked highways, they went to the country's capital and they went beyond that. They formed their own political party, the BBB, and they are part of a governing coalition now in the Netherlands stopping this. This has inspired and this is the success story of the year of the climate movement right now.

Sheila responded:

Like there's just so much of the environment movement that is disgusting from what they want me to eat, to what they want me to do with my toenail clippings. Like, it is gross. And I'm a farmer, but more than being a farmer, I'm also a conservationist. I'm the sixth generation on the land where I live. I have a real tough time taking advice from people who don't ever get off the pavement telling me that they know what's best for my land.

Marc explained the true goals of the net-zero agenda and why big corporations are backing it: