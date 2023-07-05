The future of museums: pushing a 'woke' agenda raises concerns

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a recent development, politicians are pushing for a significant shift in the mission of Canada's museums, art galleries, archives, heritage sites, botanical gardens, and zoos.

The proposal by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez aims to incorporate equity and climate change into these institutions, effectively transforming them into platforms for promoting a specific ideology.

The new policy is expected to be introduced by the Liberal government in the near future.

The Canadian Museum Policy, last updated in 1990, is cited as outdated by proponents of the change.

They argue that the policy fails to address important societal shifts, including reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, equity, diversity, inclusion, and the ongoing digital transformation.

To address these concerns, the government held nationwide consultations on updating the museum policy until June, with plans to launch the updated version post-2023. However, some regions, such as Quebec, have already begun implementing these changes.

Recently, a family-friendly exhibition at the Musée de la Civilisation in Quebec has drawn attention.

Sponsored by TD Bank and Ubisoft, the exhibition, under the pretext of inclusion and equity, featured a performance where a man discussed white privilege and ended up being completely naked in front of young children.

This report has raised concerns about the requirement of parental consent to view such exhibitions, despite claims by the museum that a warning sign is displayed at the entrance.

In addition to the controversial exhibition, the museum has launched another exhibit focusing on climate change. This exhibition highlights products, energy sources, and foods deemed harmful to the environment, emphasizing the carbon footprint of travel and promoting a densely populated urban concept similar to "15-minute cities."

However, it is ironic that this exhibition, critical of travel and meat consumption's impact on the planet, was transported from London and will continue to be moved using trucks, boats, and planes. Such hypocrisy is evident.

The impact of exposing children to these "woke" museums, which promote anxiety-inducing ideas, cannot be underestimated.

Studies have shown that 69% of Generation Z experiences anxiety after consuming online content about climate change.

Mark Antczak, Anxiety Canada's in-house Registered Clinical Counsellor and Clinical Educator, acknowledges the rise of "eco-anxiety" in the past decade, with fears related to global warming and sustainability becoming more prevalent.

It is concerning that we are subjecting children, who should be enjoying their childhood, to the fear of a burning planet in the near future.