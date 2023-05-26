A controversial family exhibition in Quebec promotes gender ideology and more!

E-transfer (Canada):

On May 17, at the Musée de la Civilisation in Quebec City, the exhibition “Love me Gender” was launched.

You can read about the presentation of the exhibition on the web page, here is what some of it says:

While the visibility of trans, non-binary and two-spirit people is growing, gender-based violence persists despite the efforts of trans communities to have their identities and rights recognized. Through this exhibition, the Museum wishes to participate in these important discussions and contribute to demystifying and celebrating the plurality of gender identities.

This one-of-a-kind exhibition promotes gender ideology, the Black Live Matters movement, the difference in genitals, the use of binary and non-binary pronouns, gender transition, inclusive writing and much more.

The host of the evening was none other than Drag Queen Barbada, aka Sébastien Potvin. The latter, in reaction to the nudity performance offered among the exhibition, mentioned trusting the judgment of the parents.

An exhibition focused on the very activist side of the LGBTQ+ community and that will provoke many people within the population.

This exhibition is presented by the TD group with the participation of Ubisoft and will be on display for an entire year.