The government says there are over 12,000 cases of suspected CERB fraud worth $7 million

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Recently the federal government admitted to erroneously issuing Canadian Emergency Response Benefit payments totaling up to $30 billion.

"Yet the effort was “worth it” to hunt down ineligible CERB recipients, many of whom were unemployed. The effort was also worth it to garnish their disability cheques and maternity benefits. Conveniently, the line is drawn at employers."https://t.co/ynxQWRamSx — Dan Albas MP (@DanAlbas) February 1, 2023

The latest figures about CERB fraud come from a response to an inquiry of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) posed by Alberta Conservative MP Ron Liepert.

Liepert wanted the number of CERB payments obtained specifically by identity theft.

According to the CRA, $7,562,568 in potentially fraudulent payments are linked to the 12,507 files.

Previously, the feds admitted that 1500 guests of Canada's prison system received CERB payments while behind bars.

$27.4 BILLION in suspicious COVID benefit payments.



1,500 prisoners received CERB cheques.



$60 million is under criminal investigation.



Trudeau has made a wasteful mess of Canada's finances. pic.twitter.com/wDVdIEi4h2 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 6, 2022

The government explained away those payments by suggesting the inmates either began receiving payments prior to their incarceration or used an address other than the institution they were serving time inside of to claim the emergency COVID support.

Friday, Blacklock's reported that 49 employees of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) were fired related to the fraudulent obtaining of CERB payments.