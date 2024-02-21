The federal NDP wants to make oil and gas advocacy illegal

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Charlie Angus, a long-serving NDP MP, has proposed Bill C-372, which, if passed, would ban the promotion of fossil fuels. I had better learn an instrument to start a prison band with half the guests of the Gunn Show.

The NDP tabled the kooky private member's bill, An Act respecting fossil fuel advertising, in a bid to criminalize favourable sentiment on fossil fuels, from greater production boosting the economy to one fuel having lesser emissions than another.

It received a first reading earlier this month by Angus, with a caucus colleague seconding the Act.

"Parliament is of the opinion that fossil fuel advertising currently deploys techniques which knowingly mislead the public and fail to disclose the health and environmental harms associated with their use, impeding informed consumer decision-making, undermining public support for effective climate action and delaying the transition to safer, cleaner energy sources," it reads.

"The Big Tobacco moment has finally arrived for Big Oil," he says, introducing a bill that would make it illegal to "falsely promote the burning of fossil fuels as a benefit to the public." - NDP MP Charlie Angus.https://t.co/jvF8CGs3rE pic.twitter.com/C3WSkx4JcR — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 7, 2024

Using terms, expressions, logos, symbols or illustrations would be disallowed should the legislation pass. The regulations would apply to industry professionals and advertisers, as well as media companies who write op-eds, commentaries, or reports on fossil fuels.

Canada previously outlawed tobacco advertising in 1989. Subsequent efforts were made to add health warning labels on cigarette packaging around 2012.

Bill C-372 proposes a ban would "prevent the public from being deceived or misled with respect to the environmental and health hazards of using fossil fuels and to enhance public awareness of those hazards."

Those who defy the Fossil Fuel Advertising Act could face upwards of two years in prison and a $1 million fine.

GUEST: Former Rebel William Diaz-Berthiaume discusses his oil and gas advocacy at Young Canadians for Resources.