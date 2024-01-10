The arrest of David Menzies highlights the failure of state-funded media

  • Rebel News
  • January 10, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

The piercing silence of the Parliamentary Press Gallery when a journalist was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting an RCMP member of Trudeau's security detail demonstrates just how bought off the mainstream media is.

While the PPG was silent, the CBC circled the wagons, refusing to call David, a working journalist of 39 years, "a journalist," instead referring to him as a personality.

The CBC panellists also accused David of harassment despite clear video evidence to the contrary.

This is what 650 million dollars in media bailouts, 1,3 billion dollars in annual subsidies to the state broadcaster, and a promise of Google cash payments wrung out of the tech giant through the bill C-18 link tax.

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), to discuss the failing of the bailout media.

Stand With David News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.