The arrest of David Menzies highlights the failure of state-funded media

The piercing silence of the Parliamentary Press Gallery when a journalist was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting an RCMP member of Trudeau's security detail demonstrates just how bought off the mainstream media is.

On Monday, Rebel News journalist David Menzies was arrested outside a memorial service for Flight PS752 victims while attempting to question Chrystia Freeland. Menzies joined Andrew Lawton to discuss. pic.twitter.com/rdZvwTLQXy — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) January 10, 2024

While the PPG was silent, the CBC circled the wagons, refusing to call David, a working journalist of 39 years, "a journalist," instead referring to him as a personality.

"The RCMP is facing criticism for arresting a man who identified himself as a journalist": CBC reports on the brutal arrest of David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for asking Chrystia Freeland tough questions.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/NTodXUQVlf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2024

The CBC panellists also accused David of harassment despite clear video evidence to the contrary.

CBC Power & Politics panellist believes Rebel News reporter David Menzies was "harassing" Chrystia Freeland by asking her questions.

Both Freeland and her staffer were smirking as Menzies was arrested, a strange response to alleged harassment.https://t.co/SbnA41ZsAF pic.twitter.com/UavwQBfLbj — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 10, 2024

This is what 650 million dollars in media bailouts, 1,3 billion dollars in annual subsidies to the state broadcaster, and a promise of Google cash payments wrung out of the tech giant through the bill C-18 link tax.

DEFUND THE CBC.



The hidden snare of Bill C-18 is the CBC will capture the lion’s share of the online link money instead of private newspapers



Since the CBC is a wing of the federal government, this is now a new tax



Our latest in @TheTorontoSun https://t.co/Bh1KV78qKM — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) October 12, 2023

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), to discuss the failing of the bailout media.