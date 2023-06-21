Our latest documentary is finished, and we are taking it on tour

Rebel News' chief documentary filmmaker Kian Simone has just put the last polishing touches on his new movie, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.

The film documents the abuses against churches and pastors under the guise of public health. It examines the actions of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government since he took power in 2015, which normalized his attacks on religious freedom long before Covid lockdowns came for congregations.

For the first time, Rebel News is taking this documentary on tour across Canada. We are bringing the movie to the people who lived it so we can watch it with them.

For tickets, tour dates and locations, please visit www.SaveTheChristians.com. But act now, because our movie showings always sell out.

See you at a screening near you.