Gabrielle Bauer on lessons learned from the pandemic

Gabrielle Bauer is the author of the new book, Blindsight is 2020: Reflections on Covid Policies from Dissident Scientists, Philosophers, Artists, and More published by the Brownstone Institute.

Bauer is a long-time medical journalist who realized at the very beginning of the pandemic that something was very wrong. This pandemic was handled much differently than any previous.

The healthy were locked down to protect the elderly from dying, something that had never happened before.

Bauer joined me tonight to discuss what prompted her to write the book which examines the pandemic through the eyes of not just scientists but the community at large.

