The state of politics — The Opposition Podcast No. 8

GUEST: Morgan Jonas, citizen journalist and content creator.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by content creator Morgan Jonas to look at the state of politics, in Victoria and across the nation.

Morgan shares his plans for the 200th episode of his YouTube live show The MCJReport scheduled for Friday, and discusses how the political landscape has evolved since he first started covering the events that have shaped the state we're in since the start of the pandemic.

The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.