The Alberta provincial government is blocking a Rebel News access filing regarding GraceLife Church

Rebel News filed for records relating to the planning of the seizure and harassment of the Edmonton area church 17 months ago after authorities fenced off the church for three months and jailed GraceLife Pastor James Coates for 35 days.

Coates and the GraceLife congregation stood against Alberta provincial covid restrictions on places of worship that eventually forced the church congregants to worship in secret locations to avoid detection by health authorities after the incarceration of both their building and their pastor.

Previously, 353 pages were approved for release after payment by Rebel News of $1000 for their production. Still, a recent letter from the Justice and Solicitor General's officer informed Rebel News the records, now part of an ongoing prosecution, are being withheld. The Justice Ministry has offered to repay the fees.

"For nothing that is hidden will not be made manifest nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light."

READ THE DOCUMENT: