From man to woman and back, the Ritchie Herron story

Ritchie Herron, was a young man who transitioned into a trans woman and then de-transitioned back to being a man having regretted having a sex change procedure. Mr Herron believes his life has been unbearable since his gender reassignment surgery in 2018 and claims the NHS failed to take his mental health crisis into account before encouraging the procedure. Mr Herron is now pursuing legal action against the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

Labelled as an ideal candidate for a sex change procedure by healthcare professionals working in the gender identity development services. Mr Herron originally sought help for an array of mental health issues having struggled to come to terms with his homosexuality for years, which he thought to be gender dysphoria. Mr Herron believes he was rushed through the process of changing gender instead of being properly assessed and helped for his mental health problems.

Mr Herron’s impending legal action is not the first time an NHS Trust has been taken to court over gender reassignment related issues. On December 1st, 2020, Keira Bell won her case in the High Court in London ruled that children are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to undergo treatment with puberty-blocking drugs. All children under 16 years of age had to immediately come off of puberty blockers, and clinicians were instructed to seek court approval to treat children aged 16 and 17. This ruling however was overturned through appeal last year, the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett, Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lady Justice King said it had been “inappropriate” for the high court to issue the guidance.

