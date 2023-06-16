The tides are turning and the Trudeau Liberals are squirming

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Things aren't going so great for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals at the moment. A new poll this week showed a huge number of Canadians can agree on one major issue — we want a change in government.

Now, even the legacy media is getting fed up with the Trudeau Liberals. Yesterday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was grilled by reporters from the parliamentary press gallery on the Liberals' most recent scandal, their failure to prevent Canada's most notorious killer, Paul Bernardo, from being transferred out of a maximum security prision.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, speaking with journalists on Parliament Hill this morning, faced intense questioning on revelations concerning his staff’s knowledge of Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/EvNb6r0nGL — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 15, 2023

This turning of the tides was the topic of discussion on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.