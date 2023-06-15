Canadians want a new government (and even a Liberal pollster agrees)
New polling from Abacus Data shows that 81% of Canadians say they're ready for a new government.
Do you want a change in the Canadian government? If so, you're not alone. A new poll from Abacus Data, a polling firm aligned with the Justin Trudeau Liberals, shows that a stunning 81% of Canadians want change.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down this new poll, examining what it might mean for the prime minister and the opposition best suited to provide that change — the Conservative Party of Canada.
Most surprising to Ezra was the poll's data from British Columbia:
I think that's very interesting. The Liberals are at 22% in B.C., deep in third place. And it makes me think: is that the Jody Wilson-Raybould effect? Because I think that's what broke B.C.'s affection for Trudeau.
When he had her as sort of his B.C. captain, and when he trusted her and associated with her, she looked good, sounded good. Indigenous woman, smart, very ethical. You could disagree with some of her policies, and I certainly did, but I think she was an outstanding representative of B.C.
And then he threw her out. Not because she was bad, but because she was good. Because she was the most honest person in cabinet who would not let some of Trudeau's cronies off the hook in a criminal trial. The way he threw her out, it showed that all his lovey-dovey talk about Indigenous people was just B.S.
I think that is a permanent wound to the Liberal party in B.C. and it certainly looks that way.
