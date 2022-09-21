The trouble with King Charles III
Now that Charles has become King and his coronation is set for some time next year, many people from both sides of the political spectrum are concerned about the new King, due to his previous associations.
The subject of royalty in Britain can be a polarized subject, with the Prince now becoming King Charles III. Many people from both sides of the political spectrum are concerned about the King with not only his previous associations, but with his ties with the colossal and anti-human organization, the world economic forum.
From his letters to Jimmy Savile resurfacing to haunt him and the royals, to his pact with Klaus Schwab of the world economic forum, echoing his narrative of "the great reset," which the King has previously used his royal status to parrot climate alarmism on the stage of world summits and videos of him saying we must "reset ourselves on a more sustainable path."
The natural question to ask, is what does the future of Great Britain look like, if even the King can't help himself dabbling in a bit of politics?
If you're enjoying my honest boots on the ground journalism, you can now help support me over at UKReporters.co.uk and you can donate if you'd like and keep yourself up to date with all of my previous reports.
Never miss a story!
Get updates on our coverage of the Royal Family delivered straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.