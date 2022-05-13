The truth about the WHO's pandemic treaty

Boris Johnson, along with numerous other world leaders, appear set to sign away important health-care decisions to international groups like the World Health Organization.

Remove Ads

Boris Johnson is on course to sign and join the World Health Organization's pandemic treaty, which gives the WHO the power to dictate the laws of the U.K. with a flick of an unelected members finger.

In this report, we go through some of the details. A draft text of the WHO's pandemic treaty is expected for 1 August 2022. Ensuring a “transparent, inclusive and fair” procedure will require the “full participation of all member states with meaningful inclusion of non-state actors.”

A pair of experts cited by the London School of Economics recommend the involvement of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and International Labour Organization.

As well, the treaty will need the involvement of regional bodies like the African Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“Without the support of civil society,” LSE says, “a pandemic treaty will not see the light of day, or it will not protect those most at risk.”

It almost feels like another Brexit 2.0 is on the horizon.

Coronavirus WHO United Kingdom Health & Medical News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
leadership election campaign redirect
  • By Rebel News

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.