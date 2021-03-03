This is what happened at the State of Emergency protest in Melbourne

Yesterday, Victoria's Parliament voted to extend the State of Emergency for an additional nine months.

Pre-covid, a State of Emergency could only be declared for a maximum of six months. This extension will bring the total to one year and nine months.

Daniel Andrews won the vote after reaching backroom deals with Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Andy Meddick from the Animal Justice Party.

About 100 protesters gathered outside to voice their opposition to extending the declared State of Emergency.

The State of Emergency gives the government and police unprecedented powers to lock down the city, enter homes, detain citizens, enforce masks and much more.

During the rally outside parliament, police threatened to arrest protesters when the group reached more than 100.

Monica Smit from Reignite Democracy said she wasn't afraid anymore and that no matter what, the group were not leaving.

Another organiser, Morgan C Jonas told Tom Elliot that the State of Emergency is "an extraordinary consolidation of power by the Victorian government".

Member of Parliament, Dr Catherine Cumming joined the crowd outside, telling them that she voted against the extension.