Thousands gather in Los Angeles to protest COVID mandates

Thousands of Americans traveled to downtown Los Angeles to take part in the ‘Defeat The Mandates’ protest in Grand Park. They protested both federal and state COVID vaccine mandates, and the wider pandemic restrictions that they saw as part of a new biomedical security regime.

Signs held by protesters explained how COVID vaccine manufacturers are exempt from legal liability and other signs denounced pandemic thought leaders like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Anthony Fauci. Protesters believed that the COVID pandemic has ushered in a more top-down form of governance, with less democratic oversight under the guise of purely technical public health measures.

Firefighters, teachers, nurses, doctors, policemen and other front line workers who were fired because of their unwillingness to take the COVID vaccine spoke at the protest and argued that the ‘jab or job’ mandates are a violation of their human and civil rights.