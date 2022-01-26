Thousands of people, including doctors, attend Vancouver’s Worldwide Freedom Rally

Thousands of pro-freedom protesters gathered peacefully in Vancouver on Saturday, January 22 to attend the sixth Worldwide Freedom Rally. The rally was one of over 40 demonstrations taking place across the world, attracting people calling for an end to government overreach and COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

Vancouver’s rally, hosted by Danielle Kinchella-Pistilli and Alicia Johnson, started off with speeches at the Vancouver Art Gallery, then to a 45-minute march around the surrounding downtown streets, and it ended with an hour of music and dancing.

“The fact that the medical authorities have actively withheld effective, and safe, outpatient therapy from anyone who gets COVID, leads us to believe that this is not about safety” said Dr. Charles Hoffe. Hoffe was one of five medical doctors from the Educate Before You Vaccinate tour to take the stage to speak on Saturday.

Austin Furgason, the father of four-year-old Alex, whose plight attracted international coverage when the family was evicted from the Ronald McDonald House for not being vaccinated for COVID-19, was also on the roster of speakers.

Unlike the mainstream media which was nowhere in sight during the massive protest, Rebel News had our boots on the ground to cover the united concerns about COVID-19 mandates and the crowd's calls for change.

If you appreciate that Rebel News has been reporting on the other side of the story of COVID-19 since January 2020, please support our ability to do so by donating here.

If you are also tired of the medical apartheid caused by vaccine mandates, and no jab, no pay policies, please also consider giving a charitable donation to our civil liberties initiative in partnership with The Democracy Fund, to help cover the legal costs involved with over 20 vaccine-related cases they’ve taken on by visiting FightVaccinePassports.com.