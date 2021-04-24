Whistleblower doctor speaks out after First Nations patients experience serious vaccine side effects

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family doctor from Lytton, British Columbia, is no longer willing to be silent about his concerns regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

After just 900 people in Lytton were vaccinated with the shot, Dr. Hoffe observed numerous concerning allergic reactions and neurological side effects from the vaccine, with the most concerning reactions occurring in First Nations patients.

As any good doctor would do after administering a new treatment that may have unexpected harmful side effects, Dr. Hoffe began to share his findings with other medical professionals, only to be chastised for creating “vaccine hesitancy.”

Focused on his oath to his patients, rather than the fear of being punished for raising such concerns, Dr. Hoffe wrote an open letter to B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“In stark contrast to the deleterious effects of this vaccine in our community, we have not had to give any medical care what-so-ever, to anyone with COVID-19. So in our limited experience, this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than COVID-19,” Dr. Hoffe wrote, calling for answers from the provincial Ministry of Health.

Watch this entire report to hear about Dr. Hoffe’s patients with the worst side effects from the Moderna vaccine, as well as how B.C.’s public health office has addressed his concerns. You can also read Dr. Hoffe's open letter directed to Dr. Bonnie Henry at the bottom of this page.

Dr. Hoffe's open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry: