Thousands set to protest in Sydney over X-rated Jesus joke

A protest is planned outside the Channel 10 studios in Sydney tomorrow morning in response to a recent episode of The Project, which some have deemed offensive and mocking towards various faith communities.

The group "Stand up for Truth" has organised the event to demand a formal apology from the network and for the cancellation of the show.

"Mocking Jesus or anyone's beliefs is not acceptable," said a representative of the group. "We need to put a stop to this kind of behavior and protect religious beliefs."

The protest is expected to draw up to 10,000 people from various faiths and backgrounds to send a message about the importance of promoting respectful discourse and protecting religious beliefs.

Muslim and Christian communities have been vocal about their plans to participate in the protest following an incident on Tuesday's episode of The Project.

Comedian Reuben Kaye made a lewd joke about Jesus during the show, which has caused outrage among some viewers.

"I love Jesus. I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more!" Kaye joked, referencing the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The comment has sparked a strong reaction online, with many viewers calling for the show to be taken off the air. Others have defended the joke as harmless and within the bounds of free speech.

As the controversy continues, many are calling for a peaceful and productive dialogue on the matter.

The protest outside the Channel 10 studios is set to be a powerful demonstration of the importance of respectful discourse and the protection of religious beliefs. As tensions continue to rise, many are hoping that a productive dialogue can be established to resolve the issue.

A second "Stand up for Truth" protest march is planned for Saturday, March 18 at Hyde park.