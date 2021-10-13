BREAKING: Topher Field ARRESTED for 'incitement' in Melbourne

The independent film-maker and commentator live-streamed his arrest.

Victoria Police have arrested libertarian commentator and independent documentary filmmaker Topher Field for incitement.

Topher Field live-streamed his arrest today in Melbourne after police showed up at his home.

"Police here to take me down to the station, so I am going to head down with them and have a chat and see what they have to say," said Field, on his live-stream. "Apparently [they are] telling me that I have been 'inciting' so…"

Topher was with his family at the time.

He has been an outspoken voice against the Victorian government's health mandates and is currently working on a documentary to highlight the treatment of Freedom protesters by Victoria Police.

  • By Avi Yemini

