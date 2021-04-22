Toronto man fined over $2,000 while eating breakfast

  • By Lincoln Jay
  • April 22, 2021

Remove Ads

On the very first Saturday of Toronto’s first stay-at-home order, Robert Potter was on the receiving end of a questionable use of force by the Toronto police at Yonge-Dundas Square in the downtown core. Robert ended up going home that day with two tickets adding up to over $2,010.

Robert ended up reaching out to Rebel News through our campaign at www.FightTheFines.com, where we help Canadians fight tickets handed out under any of the new COVID-19 restrictions.

After seeing some shocking footage of Robert's arrest, I knew I had to speak with him to share his side of the story, and show you exactly how we are going to help him fight this ticket.

Protests Toronto Fight the Fines lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring conservative and independent media. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring conservative and independent media. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.