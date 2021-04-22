Toronto man fined over $2,000 while eating breakfast
On the very first Saturday of Toronto’s first stay-at-home order, Robert Potter was on the receiving end of a questionable use of force by the Toronto police at Yonge-Dundas Square in the downtown core. Robert ended up going home that day with two tickets adding up to over $2,010.
Robert ended up reaching out to Rebel News through our campaign at www.FightTheFines.com, where we help Canadians fight tickets handed out under any of the new COVID-19 restrictions.
After seeing some shocking footage of Robert's arrest, I knew I had to speak with him to share his side of the story, and show you exactly how we are going to help him fight this ticket.
