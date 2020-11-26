BREAKING: Toronto police enter Express Fitness amid anti-lockdown protest

Toronto police and bylaw officers have entered Express Fitness in Scarborough, Ontario, after its owner announced last night that they planned to re-open for a “workout and peaceful protest.”

According to an Instagram post, the gym believes that they are essential on the same level as Costco and Walmart:

Come show your support and get a good workout in with all the equipment we’ve brought out front for you guys. Let’s show them that we want to work alongside them. Show them that our mental and physical well being is important and let’s get support for small businesses sinking due to the unnecessary restrictions being put on them. We are as essential as Walmart, Costco, Hudson’s bay and any other big box store that is being allowed to open and run during this pandemic.

Another post announced the protest:

EXPRESS FITNESS supports healthy and active lifestyle[s], and facilities that boost immune system ARE ESSENTIAL AND SHOULD BE OPEN! Friends, join us and support the reopening of gyms! Health is in our own hands. Come and work out with us tomorrow, November 26 and 12pm.

A local radio station posted images of police entering the facility.

The gym is 25,000 sq. ft. The owner had planned on only allowing five members indoors at one time. The gym is empty aside from Toronto Police, bylaw officers and the media pic.twitter.com/E9ZEN2a5EX — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) November 26, 2020

The shutdown raid at Express Fitness is happening concurrent to a massive demonstration of police force at Adamson BBQ in Etobicoke, Ontario, as officers attempt to disperse crowds who turned up to peacefully protest the lockdowns and dine at a defiant restauranteur's establishment.