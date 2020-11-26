BREAKING: Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ ARRESTED!

Adam Skelly of Adamson Barbecue has been arrested at his restaurant in Toronto, allegedly for obstruction after Toronto police showed up to the Etobicoke location this morning and placed locks on the doors.

Rebel News is on scene right now.

Early this morning, police sent a locksmith to close the restaurant.

Police raid and shut down @adamsonbarbecue over their defiance of the lockdown earlier this morning.



Full story to come https://t.co/Jyej4FhRXh. pic.twitter.com/pRChg37Bad — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2020

By mid day, protesters blocked police from entering the restaurant.

WHO IS ADAM SKELLY?

Adam Skelly is the owner of Adamson Barbecue. He operates three locations of his restaurant in the Toronto-area: Leaside, Aurora and in Etobicoke, where this story has been focused on.

Rebel News has launched a campaign in support of Skelly, you can sign the petition at FreeAdamSkelly.com.

PREMIER DOUG FORD CLOSES INDOOR DINING

Last week, Ontario's Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford announced new lockdown measures, effectively shutting down small establishments like Adamson's Barbecue in Etobicoke while allowing stores like Walmart and Costco to remain open.

ADAMSON'S BARBECUE ETOBICOKE LOCATION REOPENS

In an Instagram video post on Monday evening, Skelly announced that he would be opening his BBQ place for indoor dining.

On Tuesday morning, Skelly arrived to find hundreds of customers waiting for him. On Wednesday, Skelly opened once again. Early in the morning, police had placed locks on the establishment. Yet again, a huge crowd showed up in support of Skelly.

OTHERS FOLLOW SUIT

Express Fitness, a gym in Toronto's east end of Scarborough, has also seen police show up to shut the business down after it too defied orders to remain closed.

Independent MPP Randy Hillier also staged a protest against the lockdown rules today and received a ticket for doing so.

Toronto’s police are murdering their own reputation. They literally just ticketed a sitting Parliamentarian for having a protest at Parliament. https://t.co/BO3S8xXes4 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 26, 2020

Twitter user “@ChickenGate” had video of Hillier receiving a ticket.