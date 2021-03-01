Toronto police make more arrests, issue more charges to lockdown protesters

Toronto police continued to make arrests and lay charges at weekend demonstrations against lockdowns, as Canada's largest city surpassed its third straight month of tight lockdowns.

Having been placed in Ontario's Grey Zone lockdown classification back on November 23, 2020, many businesses remain shuttered in Toronto, despite cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 plummeting across not just the province, but in Canada and the rest of the world.

With lockdown restrictions still in place, protesters yet again took to the streets of downtown Toronto to rally against these measures.

Here is the scene at Queens Park north, usual meeting spot for Toronto's weekly Lockdown protest.



In the shadow of the cenotaph, there stands a half a dozen officers on stand-by to fine and arrest any protesters who dare show up, surveillance SUV parked.



For @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/9vJ4hLDQQj — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) February 27, 2021

Officers gathered around the usual meeting spot for demonstrators, having effectively blocked the group from gathering at Yonge-Dundas Square as they had for numerous months prior to a major crackdown that occurred on January 16.

First arrest here Toronto's Lockdown protest. For refusing to disperse and ID himself at Queens Park.



Full video coming this upcoming week @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Hm1Qa90hrw — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) February 27, 2021

The first protester arrested refused to provide police with identification, as required by the province's Emergency Act and stay-at-home order, in spite of a previous insistence from Toronto police that individuals would not have to explain why they were outdoors.

“Officers can exercise discretion in every situation, but where there is evidence of non-compliance, officers will be ticketing and issuing summonses for individuals and businesses,” Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw said back on January 14.

Excerpts from today’s lockdown protest. Full video coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/snNtS8VNkh — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 27, 2021

One man who was arrested last week at the demonstration spoke about what happened to him following his detainment.

A man recounts his time in jail last weekend after his arrest for protesting Toronto's lockdown orders.



He spent three days in a cell, received no charges or tickets, and was granted an unconditional release.#Toronto #Communism @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Vko3uZsArY — Alex Yelizarov (@alxyeee) February 27, 2021

“I'd been arrested 12:15, at noon, on Saturday and been released almost 12 o'clock at night on Monday,” the man explained.

Another individual was detained for carrying a protest sign, as has become commonplace at these protests, with Rebel News having overheard an order directing officers to do so last weekend. An officer also shoved Rebel videographer Efron Monsanto, who was trying to record the arrest.

More new normal policing from @TorontoPolice. Police arrested one of the protesters and shoved @RebelNewsOnline cameraman @monsanto2000 for recording their attacks on peaceful protesters. The police has been ordered to arrest anyone with a sign or megaphone. pic.twitter.com/BeMcxrNpmK — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 27, 2021

A second angle of the arrest can be seen below:

Here Toronto police rush to arrest a Lockdown protestor singled out for holding a sign during the peaceful march near Yonge-Dundas.



Why are police shoving media from recording these secret arrests? Media exemptions have been known for weeks. pic.twitter.com/e1bDNC0Ijv — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) February 27, 2021

Despite the efforts by police to break up the demonstrators, the rally continued on as it has every week since April 2020, with protesters marching through the streets of downtown Toronto.

Wake up and smell the communism. pic.twitter.com/rukNARHFng — Alex Yelizarov (@alxyeee) February 27, 2021

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was on hand once again this weekend and will be filing a full video report later this week — stay tuned for more coverage.