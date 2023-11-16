Toronto's shocking priorities: lavish $33,000 spent on branded drug gear as addiction crisis soars

'Free' Toronto Public Health branded drug paraphernalia kits cost taxpayers over $33,000 for a program that has done little to reduce fatal drug overdoses.

Toronto's shocking priorities: lavish $33,000 spent on branded drug gear as addiction crisis soars
Anthony Furey Campaign
The City of Toronto has spent tens of thousands of dollars in the last three years on branded crack pipe stickers and other paraphernalia.

The hefty price tag of $33,561 for Toronto Public Health branded stickers can be found on crack smoking kits, crystal meth kits, foil kits and injection kits, according to access to information documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

“Each of the stickers on the kit bags cost $0.2017,” details the document, noting that a total of 166,392 City of Toronto branded kits have been distributed for free.

“Why in the world does the city need to spend thousands of dollars on stickers for crack pipes and meth kits?” CTF Ontario director Jay Goldberg asks. “This is a crystal-clear example of reckless city hall spending that needs to stop.”

Toronto mayoral byelection candidate Anthony Furey first released images of the City of Toronto drug kits during the campaign back in May.

The kits are being distributed by Toronto Public Health, through a “harm-reduction program” known as The Works. The program was originally founded in 1989 as a needle exchange during the HIV epidemic and has pivoted to now include branded drug use kits.

Earlier this summer, Rebel News investigated a Toronto Public Health facility providing free drug paraphernalia and supervised consumption services.

Staff confirmed that there was no legal age requirement to obtain crack pipes and syringes.

While supervised consumption service sites are described as a “life-saving health service providing a hygienic environment for people to inject pre-obtained drugs,” data on fatal overdoses shows an increase since their introduction in 2017.

