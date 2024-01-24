Trans activists' war on Canadian parents funded by the federal government

Fae Johnstone's Wisdom 2 Action organization has received approximately $1 million in federal grants and handouts since 2018 from multiple federal agencies, including the Public Health Agency and the Canada Summer Jobs program.

This article is by Fae Johnstone, an activist for all things gender whose organization has received >$1 million in grants and work contracts from the federal government. https://t.co/ir66fjSNaX — Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) January 12, 2024

Johnstone founded Wisdom 2 Action with Lisa Lachance, an NDP MLA in Nova Scotia and her party's LGBTQ2S+ critic.

On the Wisdom 2 Action website, Lachance can be booked for speaking engagements and receives compensation for those appearances and expense reimbursements despite acting as a legislative critic for LGBTQ issues.

Notably, Johnstone's organization has received several thousand dollars in federal funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program, a summer student employment initiative of the federal government which was weaponized against Christian charities.

The first contract started in 2018, so their federal funding is very much a creature of this current government. https://t.co/FApML2xLyAhttps://t.co/shF8TvXhXi — Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) January 12, 2024

In 2018, the federal government forced applicants to the program to sign an attestation supporting abortion and LGBTQ rights, a move which many Christian non-profits and charities found compromised their religious beliefs.

Liberal MP and Trudeau groomsman Seamus O'Regan recently tweeted support for Johnstone's assessment that Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre "owes queer people some answers" without disclosing the millions in federal funding Johnstone has received to advance Liberal sex activism narratives.

“Poilievre owes queer people some answers. As Prime Minister, would he stand up for 2SLGBTQIA+ people? Or would he bargain away our rights and equality to appease his social conservative base?” - @FaeJohnstone https://t.co/Kh76RHLOE4 — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) January 13, 2024

Johnstone was recently in Saskatchewan to protest against the Parent's Bill of Rights, a law signed in October 2023 to enshrine parental involvement in matters of sexuality in the classroom.

Johnstone gained international prominence after Hershey's Chocolate embraced him as a part of their Women's Day campaign.

Rebel News also had a fun encounter with Johnstone when he went to Regina as the keynote speaker at the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards. There are approximately 600,000 biological women in Saskatchewan who are more qualified to represent women in Saskatchewan.

