Trans-Cat?! Viewers ask about David Menzies’ most embarrassing on-air moment

On last night’s special holiday episode of Rebel Roundup, host David ‘The Menzoid’ Menzies read through some of the viewer’s letters to the Rebel staff.

Here are a couple of your letters, and David’s responses!

From Rebecca: Hi there, David! I am very encouraged by your investigations, and love to see how the evil population (the ones you expose) react to you. I remember when the Trudeau bodyguards roughed you up in the street, I was wondering if they were ever held accountable? Also, glad to see you were healed, and back to investigating the crooks!

Yeah, I did get better. And I think what you were referring to, Rebecca, I know I did mention earlier, by the way, that we have civil litigation that is proceeding right now. But in addition to getting manhandled that day, what else happened is just a few days later, I tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you the past two years I had never been healthier. Not a cold, not a sore throat, an earache, you name it. And then it was revealed after that incident, and it received mainstream media attention in the Post and The CBC, that it turned out that half of Justin Trudeau's bodyguard contingent were COVID-positive. So, I don't think I can prove it, but I have a very strong hunch, folks, that they did that to me.

From Lisa: Happy holidays, Mr. Menzies and crew. If you could please do a shout-out to AllCreaturesRescue.ca. They are an all-volunteer rescue in Ontario and have worked extremely hard this year to help over 300 animals. My question is what is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you or Mr. Levant (live on air) that we may not have known about as it was happening? Or what is the most surprising thing you have experienced behind the scenes with David Suzuki or anyone else you have tried to interview? Thank you for all your hard work!

Well, first of all, I'll tell you, Lisa, if you are part of an all-volunteer rescue crew in Ontario, you might want to look into our stories on Ezra, the horse that was the horse that was brutally tortured. It was dragged by a car. And there are still many questions as to what the fate of Ezra is, where it is if it's healing, and who the new owner is. You can go to past videos for that. In terms of the most embarrassing thing on air, I think it might be something that never aired, but I would have no problem with it airing it. It's in the archives. Only a few people on the planet have seen it. About six years ago I went to a cat show in Toronto and I was self-identifying as a cat. I was calling myself Trans-Cat. I put myself in a cage and we put and I was put on display with the real cats. And, after a few minutes, all hell broke loose. I think the costume is so ridiculous that my colleagues don't want to air it because they're embarrassed for me. But in certain respects, I think I was ahead of the curve, folks. You have people right now identifying as furries, including one teacher with the Toronto District School Board that goes to school dressed as some sort of animal.

