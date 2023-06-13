Transanity! Protest erupts to denounce policy allowing violent biological male sex offenders in women’s shelters

E-transfer (Canada):

Just when you thought “transanity” couldn’t get any worse, well, it has indeed reached a whole new woke-joke level. Namely, for reasons that are beyond comprehension, various authorities now think it’s a jolly good idea indeed to allow biological, violent male sex offenders to reside in women’s shelters. And really, what could possibly go wrong with that kind of perverse policy?

Case in point: “Desiree” Anderson, whose real name is Cody D’Entremont. He’s a violent male sex offender pretending to be a woman. Which means he now gets to reside at a Windsor, Ont., women’s shelter. Excellent.

And then there’s Shane Jacob Green. He’s a hulking 6-foot-2, 230-pound thug who was convicted in 2018 of dragging a 15-year-old female McDonald’s employee into a bathroom stall where he brutally assaulted her. But alas, Shane now “identifies” as “Stephanie”. And that means this Franken-femme was admitted into a women’s shelter in Parry Sound, Ont. And shockers! Almost immediately, Shane (or is it “Shame”?) began acting inappropriately with the women residing there. Unbelievable.

So, what the hell is going on? Why are real women residing in women’s shelters and women’s prisons being put at risk due to sharing space with violent male offenders? Why are the people in charge allowing fake females to openly game the system, harming real women in the process? And why is it that even questioning the motives of these convicted violent grifters is tantamount to an act of “transphobia” to those on the far left?

So it was that last Saturday Heather Mason, the founder of Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights a.k.a., (caWsbar), organized a protest outside the Toronto Parole Office. The message conveyed by Heather and her fellow demonstrators: enough is enough!

Indeed, if anyone thinks that allowing violent males to invade female safe spaces is an act of inclusion, it is not. Rather, it is a vile act of misogyny. And it should not be tolerated.