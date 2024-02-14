Trudeau confirms ‘online harms’ law in the works

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Prime Minister promised that the new internet censorship bill is coming soon in response to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh during Question Period Wednesday afternoon.

PM Trudeau confirms to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that the Liberals' plans to further censor Canadians' access to the internet through the Online Harms Bill are still in the works.https://t.co/MiSqptlFEs pic.twitter.com/eXHrTMEBbJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2024

The Online Harms Bill, first introduced in 2021, was presented as a means to regulate online "hate speech," promotion of terrorism, and the sharing of abuse images—acts already prohibited by the criminal code.

"The checks and balances in Canada no longer work. The opposition parties often don't oppose. The media cheerleads, it's not skeptical or critical. The courts are of no use."



Bill-C11 is a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/9ArpNDUBmF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2023

As Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told True North in December, "We have to be very careful about giving any state czar the ability to define what he or she thinks is hate because we might end up being very surprised with their definition."

The Liberals are shutting down debate on Bill C11! This is a bill that gives the govn’t authority to control what we can see, hear and post online. Talk about censorship!



And now the govn’t is shutting down debate.



Censorship upon censorship! #killbillc11 pic.twitter.com/RyP99BxpGl — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasMP) March 30, 2023

The Liberals have already passed two previous censorship laws, Bill C-18 and C-11, and have appointed a "digital safety commissioner."

The Liberals ignored the concerns that payments for links would end with blocked news sharing for Canadians. They heard it countless times when they rushed through bill #c18



After a purposeful and ideological miscalculation - they are about to further undermine press… https://t.co/pWP4Ajw2ci pic.twitter.com/K3PxCbeT2g — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 27, 2023

