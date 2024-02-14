Trudeau confirms ‘online harms’ law in the works

The Online Harms Bill, first introduced in 2021, was presented as a means to regulate online 'hate speech,' promotion of terrorism, and the sharing of abuse images—acts already prohibited by the criminal code.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The Prime Minister promised that the new internet censorship bill is coming soon in response to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh during Question Period Wednesday afternoon.

As Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told True North in December, "We have to be very careful about giving any state czar the ability to define what he or she thinks is hate because we might end up being very surprised with their definition."

The Liberals have already passed two previous censorship laws, Bill C-18 and C-11, and have appointed a "digital safety commissioner."

The Liberals have already passed two previous censorship laws, Bill C-18 and C-11, and have appointed a "digital safety commissioner."

