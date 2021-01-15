Trudeau had two jobs to handle COVID-19 and he failed both — so where are the Conservatives?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how Canada despite spending billions on everything, is far behind in the pace of handing out vaccines for COVID-19.

In various headlines, Justin Trudeau blames the provinces for the slow rollout of the vaccine, but they all get it from Trudeau.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“[Trudeau] and his cabinet ministers boast about how many [vaccines] they ordered, but it's one thing to order a vaccine. What really counts is — does it actually show up? And again, I'm just talking about this, for people who want it. I note that the province of Alberta, that has the fastest distribution of vaccines other than tiny Prince Edward Island, they're about to run out. “So the obvious question is: where is the federal Conservative Party on this? Why isn't Erin O'Toole, their leader, making a big fuss about the fact that the one thing — Trudeau had two jobs. One was sealing off the airports from China, he didn't do that. His only other job was getting the vaccines. That's how it is. “And he hasn't.”

