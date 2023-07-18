Trudeau, Liberals falsely claim opponents spread ‘misinformation’ on carbon tax

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 24,541 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Justin Trudeau's federal government faces widespread condemnation over the carbon tax after it came into effect across Atlantic Canada this month.

Several government MPs have claimed their opponents fell prey to "misinformation" on the climate tax hikes.

"There's abundant misinformation, disinformation," said Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab in Dartmouth earlier this month. However, her claim came with sparse details on who spread 'misinformation' and what exactly her opponents said.

Alongside Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, both sought to 'educate' reporters about forthcoming rebates to offset the carbon tax and their implementation of the clean fuel standard.

"We're here to help cut through some of the noise," said Fraser, adding: "Nova Scotians will receive a direct cash rebate from the federal government for $248 for a family of four or an individual, $124.

"These are quarterly payments," he confirmed.

Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux updated his federal carbon tax report from March 2022 to include Atlantic Canada. On average, most residents and households will pay more carbon tax than they receive in climate rebates.https://t.co/2luNWdEINz — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 8, 2023

In January, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called out the feds for misleading taxpayers on the carbon tax and rebate programs.

"The Parliamentary Budget Officer shows politicians are using magic math to sell their carbon tax," said Terrazzano. "The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back."

The federal government has claimed that "families are going to be better off" with its carbon tax and climate action rebates — a claim already disproven by Trudeau's environment minister, Steven Guilbeault.

"If you do the average, yeah, it's true, it's going to cost more money to people, but the people who are paying are the richest among us, which is exactly how the system was designed," he told CTV on April 2.

"The rich pay more for their carbon consumption and pollution, and we're supporting, through the transition, middle-class Canadians and low-income Canadians."

With the Liberals' carbon tax taking money from more Canadians than it gives back to, PM Trudeau is still certain his rebates "more than compensate for the added costs of the carbon tax."https://t.co/jvF8CGrvC6 pic.twitter.com/Y7MbjAAIBN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 3, 2023

That also counters what Trudeau told Nova Scotians in Dartmouth on March 14. He said the average family of four would receive a climate action incentive cheque worth $272 every three months.

"That's over $1,000 a year and more than makes up for the extra costs because of the carbon price," the prime minister told reporters. "This is how you fight climate change."

As of July 1, the CTF said Atlantic provinces would pay as much as 12 cents per litre more at pumps just in carbon taxes.

According to CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano, Nova Scotians will pay the "single-biggest carbon tax hike in Canadian history" of 12 cents per litre, costing families $10 more every time they fuel up at the pumps.

"The carbon tax makes the necessities of life more expensive, such as driving to work, keeping your home warm, or going to the grocery store," he said.

"[It] will cost the average Nova Scotia household $431 more than they get in annual rebates."

Atlantic Canadian premiers continue pushing against Ottawa's carbon tax — even Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal leader took potshots against his federal counterparts.https://t.co/u6SRNxgfyz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 19, 2023

Trudeau condemned the "partisan attacks" during a recent live interview with CTV.

"The one thing that Premier Houston nor Pierre Poilievre or others talk about is these cheques are supporting Canadians directly with real dollars that are landing in their bank accounts this week," he said.

"I'm happy to talk about carbon pricing with anyone who wants to talk about it," continued the prime minister, adding that the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) says "eight out of 10 Canadians will be better off" with the carbon tax.

He also addressed concerns raised by regional Liberal MPs, committing to a 10% top-up for rural residents in their climate rebate cheques.

In 2019, the federal government introduced a price on carbon pollution, starting at $20 per tonne and increasing to $50 per tonne in 2022. On April 1, Ottawa expanded the tax to $65 per tonne, with successive increases planned until 2030, when it reaches $170 per tonne.