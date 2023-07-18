Trudeau, Liberals falsely claim opponents spread ‘misinformation’ on carbon tax
The federal government claims 'families are going to be better off' with the carbon tax and climate action rebates — a claim already disproven by Trudeau's environment minister, Steven Guilbeault.
Justin Trudeau's federal government faces widespread condemnation over the carbon tax after it came into effect across Atlantic Canada this month.
Several government MPs have claimed their opponents fell prey to "misinformation" on the climate tax hikes.
"There's abundant misinformation, disinformation," said Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab in Dartmouth earlier this month. However, her claim came with sparse details on who spread 'misinformation' and what exactly her opponents said.
Alongside Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, both sought to 'educate' reporters about forthcoming rebates to offset the carbon tax and their implementation of the clean fuel standard.
"We're here to help cut through some of the noise," said Fraser, adding: "Nova Scotians will receive a direct cash rebate from the federal government for $248 for a family of four or an individual, $124.
"These are quarterly payments," he confirmed.
Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux updated his federal carbon tax report from March 2022 to include Atlantic Canada. On average, most residents and households will pay more carbon tax than they receive in climate rebates.https://t.co/2luNWdEINz— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 8, 2023
In January, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called out the feds for misleading taxpayers on the carbon tax and rebate programs.
"The Parliamentary Budget Officer shows politicians are using magic math to sell their carbon tax," said Terrazzano. "The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back."
The federal government has claimed that "families are going to be better off" with its carbon tax and climate action rebates — a claim already disproven by Trudeau's environment minister, Steven Guilbeault.
"If you do the average, yeah, it's true, it's going to cost more money to people, but the people who are paying are the richest among us, which is exactly how the system was designed," he told CTV on April 2.
"The rich pay more for their carbon consumption and pollution, and we're supporting, through the transition, middle-class Canadians and low-income Canadians."
With the Liberals' carbon tax taking money from more Canadians than it gives back to, PM Trudeau is still certain his rebates "more than compensate for the added costs of the carbon tax."https://t.co/jvF8CGrvC6 pic.twitter.com/Y7MbjAAIBN— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 3, 2023
That also counters what Trudeau told Nova Scotians in Dartmouth on March 14. He said the average family of four would receive a climate action incentive cheque worth $272 every three months.
"That's over $1,000 a year and more than makes up for the extra costs because of the carbon price," the prime minister told reporters. "This is how you fight climate change."
As of July 1, the CTF said Atlantic provinces would pay as much as 12 cents per litre more at pumps just in carbon taxes.
According to CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano, Nova Scotians will pay the "single-biggest carbon tax hike in Canadian history" of 12 cents per litre, costing families $10 more every time they fuel up at the pumps.
"The carbon tax makes the necessities of life more expensive, such as driving to work, keeping your home warm, or going to the grocery store," he said.
"[It] will cost the average Nova Scotia household $431 more than they get in annual rebates."
Atlantic Canadian premiers continue pushing against Ottawa's carbon tax — even Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal leader took potshots against his federal counterparts.https://t.co/u6SRNxgfyz— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 19, 2023
Trudeau condemned the "partisan attacks" during a recent live interview with CTV.
"The one thing that Premier Houston nor Pierre Poilievre or others talk about is these cheques are supporting Canadians directly with real dollars that are landing in their bank accounts this week," he said.
"I'm happy to talk about carbon pricing with anyone who wants to talk about it," continued the prime minister, adding that the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) says "eight out of 10 Canadians will be better off" with the carbon tax.
He also addressed concerns raised by regional Liberal MPs, committing to a 10% top-up for rural residents in their climate rebate cheques.
In 2019, the federal government introduced a price on carbon pollution, starting at $20 per tonne and increasing to $50 per tonne in 2022. On April 1, Ottawa expanded the tax to $65 per tonne, with successive increases planned until 2030, when it reaches $170 per tonne.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
