Trudeau Liberals polled on vaccine punishments

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Access To Information records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter indicate Privy Council bureaucrats surveyed vaccine uptake options from paying Canadians to take a COVID shot to punishing the unvaccinated by denying them access to “certain activities.”

DOCUMENTS: @PrivyCouncilCa commissioned secret polling on vax tactics, tested options ranging from paying people to take Covid shots to coercive measures against unvaxed. https://t.co/qyHpyq1z2z #cdnpoli #cdnfoi #ATI pic.twitter.com/FmSsVenfea — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 5, 2023

The polling asked:

“Once a Covid-19 vaccine is available to you, to what extent would each of the following hypothetical measures make you more or less likely to get the vaccine right away?” A total 46 percent supported a “financial reward from government,” said the report. A total 44 percent endorsed compulsory orders that “getting the vaccine was mandatory to engage in certain activities.”

The report based on the PCO polling, Applying Behavioural Science To The Government Of Canada’s Response To COVID-19, found that:

Financial rewards may be more effective for some demographic groups ... For example, financial incentives appear to be more effective at encouraging visible minority respondents and younger respondents.

The PCO polling supports previous findings by independent pollsters earlier in the roll-out of COVID vaccines.

January 2022 Maru polling data of Canadians' opinions on punishments for vaccine objectors included nearly one-third of respondents agreeing to short-term jail sentences for those who refused a vaccine.

27% of Canadians are living their lives hoping nobody brings up that they wanted the unvaccinated sent to prison. pic.twitter.com/IvvhWM04CM — Anti-Rapporteur (@colossusPhD) June 4, 2023

37% of those polled by Maru said that vaccine skeptics could be denied healthcare as a consequence of refusing a covid shot.