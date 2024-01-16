Trudeau Liberals want a 'net-zero' military, $7 million from taxpayers for consultants

Next time the Liberals want to use tanks on anti-Trudeau protesters, they're going to have to consider the weather. Because the Liberals want a 'net-zero' military, and they are blowing money on consultants to do it.

Remember when Liberal Cabinet Ministers Marco Mendicino and David Lametti mused about using tanks to end the single largest human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history?

It all came out at the Public Order Emergency Commission, the official examination of the government's tyrannical use of a counter-terrorism law on law-abiding demonstrators in the nation's capital.

Lametti says Mendicino needs to get the police to act and use the Canadian Armed Forces if necessary.



Mendicino asks over text, "How many tanks are you asking for. I just want to ask [Defence Minister] Anita how many we've got on hand."



"I reckon one will do," Lametti responds.

"How many tanks are you asking for?" one tyrant asked the other. "I reckon one will do," the second tyrant replied.

But I've got some good news.

The next time Canadians want to protest the Trudeau government's tyranny, if they do it in the winter again like they did when they held the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy, they will be safe from a Tiananmen-style squishing at the hands of a ghoulish state.

Because 'net-zero' tanks don't work in our weather. Yet the Trudeau Liberals want 'net-zero' tanks. They want a 'net-zero' military.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is grilled over Ministers Mendicino and Lametti's texts about using tanks against peaceful Freedom Convoy protestors.

According to a Request for Proposal, Defence Construction Canada has budgeted upwards of $7 million to hire 'net-zero' consultants.

The objective of this RFP is to select two (2) Consultants, who will be placed on a SL managed by DCC to provide Services "as and when required" to a total maximum estimated value of $3,000,000.00, for a period of two (2) years from the date of establishment of the SL.

If mutually agreeable between the Consultant and DCC, the SL may be extended for up to three (3) additional one (1)-year periods and may be increased in the order of $4,000,000.00 at any time during the term of the SL, and at DCC’s sole discretion.

For greater certainty, the total maximum value of all commissions under the SL is $7,000,000.00 and the total maximum term of the SL is five (5) years.