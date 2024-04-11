Trudeau, PMO provide conflicting testimonies on whether he reads national security briefings

At the Commission on Foreign Interference, Trudeau testified to receiving national security memos by word of mouth. He claimed to have never read any documents, which his Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, disputes. She claimed that the prime minister reads his briefings more than once.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • April 11, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his staff are telling conflicting stories on foreign interference, as their testimonies aren’t adding up.

At the Commission on Foreign Interference, Trudeau testified to receiving national security memos by word of mouth. He claimed to have never read any documents.

“The best way to convey information to me is to receive a direct briefing from my national security adviser and intelligence adviser,” Trudeau told lawyers at the China inquiry.

“The only way to guarantee to make sure that I receive the necessary information is to give me an in-person briefing or over a secure line, if necessary,” he added.

However, that counters testimony from his Chief of Staff Katie Telford at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee, who confirmed the prime minister spent “a lot of time” reading documents.

“Everything the prime minister receives; he spends a lot of time with and most definitely reads. I can confirm that if they are documents that he received, he absolutely read them,” she told MPs.

“A key part of my role is ensuring he receives advice and information from all parts of government so that he can make the best decisions possible. This includes briefings from the national security and intelligence adviser,” continued Telford.

Trudeau’s chief of staff could not specify what was discussed, but she claimed the prime minister reads his briefings, more than once.

On March 20, 2023, a meeting between Trudeau, the director of CSIS and an analyst from the spy agency, churned up questions from staff at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on evidence of foreign interference at the 2019 Don Valley North Liberal nomination.

"In this particular meeting there wasn't new information presented,” PMO adviser Jeremy Broadhurst earlier testified at the Commission. "There was a back and forth where we questioned some of what was being told to us," he noted.

On September 30, 2019, Trudeau received an in-person briefing on Han Dong’s nomination before boarding a plane for the stretch run of the 2019 election campaign.

He never followed up on the allegations of foreign interference but believes Party officials might have. 

Broadhurst, who served as the Liberal Party’s campaign director, received intelligence reports on Dong’s nomination, only to advise that the Prime Minister take no further action last Spring.

"We examined our own nomination process ... And based on that review we saw nothing that stood out as irregular," he said. 

Azam Ishmael, national director of the Liberal Party, earlier testified to no irregularities in Don Valley North.

According to the inquiry, Dong’s campaign bused foreign students from New Oriental International College Academy in Markham, Ontario, which is not located in Don Valley North. They are alleged to have voted under duress from China’s Toronto Consulate.

During the initial briefing, Trudeau suggested the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) did not recommend further action. He clarified that Elections Canada is responsible for reviewing concerns surrounding the electoral process.

Dong’s nomination meeting remains under investigation by the Elections Commissioner.

This is a developing story.

