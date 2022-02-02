Trudeau shredded on social media for trying to distract from Freedom Convoy by celebrating Black History Month

Twitter: @NFTrudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was shredded on social media for trying to distract from the Freedom Convoy with an announcement celebrating Black History Month. The prime minister’s remarks come amid his multiple blackface scandals.

In multiple different tweets, the Liberal prime minister condemned the truckers’ convoy, noting that Members of Parliament unanimously “condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive.”

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

Celebrating Black History Month, Trudeau issued a statement honouring the “legacy of black Canadians, past and present and to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions they continue to make to our country.”

This #BlackHistoryMonth, let’s celebrate the important work of Black Canadians, who have helped build and shape our country – and let’s keep working to create a better and more inclusive Canada.https://t.co/yI4vZEdoLt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

“This year, the Government of Canada’s Black History Month theme is ‘February and Forever: Celebrating Black history today and every day.’ It invites us to pay tribute to, and learn more about, the important roles that Black Canadians have played in building and shaping a more prosperous, diverse, and inclusive Canada,” he added in the statement.

Citing a number of black trailblazers, including cardiologist Dr. Alexandra Bastiany, and soccer player Alphonso Davies, Trudeau lauded the black community for its accomplishments and contributions to Canadian history in the past as well as the present, noting that the celebration of Black History Month was created in opposition to anti-black racism, which he says continues “to be a reality for many Canadians.”

“Inequality, injustice, and inherent privilege still exist in our society, and we must continue to work together to build a better and more inclusive future for all Canadians,” he insisted.

Despite his apparent tribute to Black History Month, Trudeau has been accused of using his virtue signalling as a smokescreen to deflect from ongoing criticism over his failure to address the truckers and their concerns with the federal government's draconian restrictions and health mandates.

Trudeau is also accused of ignoring the charges against him over his past denigration of the black community through his unquestionably inappropriate use of blackface and caricaturization of minorities.

Replies to his announcement were filled with photographs of Trudeau in blackface, many of which received thousands more likes and retweets than his own announcement.