Ezra Levant: Trudeau silent as 'environmental activists' engage in eco-terrorism

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how anarchists posing as environmental activists have been wreaking havoc on private oil and gas pipelines as Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault refuse to condemn the violence.

As stated by Ezra, "Not a word from Justin Trudeau or Marco Mendicino or Chrystia Freeland on any of this. They put the country under martial law, they seized bank accounts, they deployed riot horses because of some horn-honking truckers 'who were parked illegally,' but not a peep about this from them. Have you heard anything about this from them?"

"I wonder if it's because a Greenpeace criminal named Steven Guilbeault is in the same federal Cabinet. He committed a crime at the CN Tower, we know that, and much more scary he committed a home invasion crime, terrifying the wife of then-Alberta premier Ralph Klein. His wife was home by herself and imagine these people storming the house and climbing on the roof. I wonder if Steven Guilbeault is in the Cabinet lobbying behind the scenes to protect these eco-terrorists. They're his friends, I'm sure," added Ezra.

