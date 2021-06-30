Trudeau chooses patio over his own family

  • June 30, 2021
Trudeau chooses patio over his own family
Justin Trudeau told media he's “so eager” to see his children for the first time since returning from the G7 summit, one day after keen observers spotted him relaxing at one of Ottawa's outdoor restaurants.

Trudeau returned from the G7 on Tuesday, June 15, and was released from a COVID hotel on Wednesday, June 16 after testing negative for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, June 29, Ottawa speechwriter Peter O'Neil tweeted that the prime minister was at an outdoor restaurant with a friend.

While Trudeau found time after his quarantine to relax on a patio, he admitted today that he had not yet visited his children.

“I get a text this morning from Xavier — I'm just coming out of quarantine, and I haven't seen them yet, in two weeks — so forgive me for being a little bit shaky — I'm so eager to see them.”

