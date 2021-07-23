Trudeau's gatekeepers cut mic from Rebel during press conference

Fund the Complaint Read our complaint letter to the RCMP complaints commission, drafted by our general counsel, and if you can help us cover the cost of our lawyers’ intervention. 351 Donors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not one to take tough questions. Given that, it should come as no surprise that when Quebec-based Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie got the opportunity to ask the prime minister a question at a recent press conference, the microphone was cut off.

It's not the only time Trudeau has dodged questions from Rebel recently, with his private RCMP security forcefully removing Drea Humphrey from his vicinity in British Columbia.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their thoughts on this most recent incident involving Alexa.

Wondering why the prime minister is so concerned about taking a difficult question, David said:

I think this is a dual-edged sword [Trudeau's press liaison] is playing with because if he's going to be outright lying, then we should never listen to him, acquiesce to any demand, acquiesce to any courtesy ever again, because it's all so much steaming B.S. I mean, what harm would it have been for Alexa to get two questions in to the prime minister? But like I said Sheila, when it comes to the most transparent government in Canadian history, it's actually the precise opposite, isn't it?

