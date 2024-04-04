Trump blames Biden for murder of Michigan woman by once-deported illegal alien

Former President Donald Trump visited Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday to join law enforcement officers and Republican lawmakers for an event focusing on the murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia. Garcia was allegedly killed by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant who had previously been deported under the Trump administration.

During his remarks on what he termed "Biden's border bloodbath," Trump criticized the current administration's immigration policies, claiming they allowed Ortiz-Vite to re-enter the country illegally after being deported.

TRUMP: “I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden’s Border Bloodbath, that’s what it is a bloodbath... and it’s destroying our country. And it will end on the day that I take office.” pic.twitter.com/bcDWBFssHr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

Garcia's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of a highway in late March, and Ortiz-Vite was arrested and charged just a few days later with various offenses, including carjacking, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, the Daily Wire reported.

"We threw him out of the country and Crooked Joe Biden took him back," Trump said, referring to Ortiz-Vite. He added that the suspect had a history of many arrests, including some for "very bad crimes," and was "set loose to roam our streets, and in this case, set loose to roam in Michigan by politicians who are Left and weak and stupid."

JUST IN: Donald Trump vows to launch the biggest deportation operation in American history if elected president.



Trump also revealed what he would do if other countries refused to take back the illegals.



"On day one I will seal the border and we'll begin the largest…

Trump expressed his condolences to Garcia's family, whom he had spoken with, and shared their description of her as having "the most contagious laughter" and the ability to light up a room with her presence.

He also mentioned the case of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in February while out on a run near her college campus.

The former president argued that the ongoing border crisis under the Biden administration has turned every state into a border state and every town into a border town, claiming that "Joe Biden has brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over the world and dumped it straight into our backyards."