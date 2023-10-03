Trump campaign calls on the RNC to cancel Republican Primary debates to focus on election ‘integrity’

Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP

Trump's team dropped a bombshell late Monday night, urging the Republican National Committee to pull the plug on all upcoming primary debates. Their rallying cry? To channel all resources into ensuring the 2024 elections remain untainted.

Campaign managers, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, on Trump's behalf, said, “The Republican National Committee should immediately cancel the upcoming debate in Miami and end all future debates in order to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election,” Daily Wire reported.

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” they added.

The statement emerged in the wake of the recent fundraising quarter wrapping up on September 30, with candidates gearing up for the October 15 filing deadline.

Post the recent primary debate, which saw Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the favorite, Trump's team had resonated a similar sentiment. DeSantis, consistently enjoying double-digit poll numbers, threw down the gauntlet, challenging Trump to a one-on-one debate.

“And I’d say the final thing, he’s had a lot to say about me on social media, really since 2022, right before the midterm election, he started attacking me when all Republicans were supposed to be united for a red wave,” DeSantis said.

“He tried to attack me, and he’s been doing it a lot. You know, it’s one thing to do it behind a keyboard. Step up on stage, and do it to my face. I’m ready for it. He used to say I was a great governor. Now all of a sudden, you’re saying the opposite? Let’s have that discussion. And I’ll do it. We could do one-on-one. I was with Sean last night. Let’s do that and let’s give the American people the choice that they deserve.”